COLUMN-Auto strike may spit fuel on U.S. inflation flame: McGeever

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

September 20, 2023 — 10:28 am EDT

    By Jamie McGeever
       ORLANDO, Florida, Sept 20 (Reuters) - With oil prices at
their highest this year and eyeing $100 a barrel again, the last
thing U.S. consumers, businesses and policymakers need is
another inflationary headache. 
    The fledgling auto workers strike, if it lasts and broadens
out, could be just that. 
    Most economists reasonably focus on the temporary blow to
U.S. economic output or payrolls from a lengthy strike across
the sector. And the economy could contract almost one full
percentage point in the fourth quarter, according to Morgan
Stanley economists, which would cut their full-year 2023 GDP
growth call to 1.4% from 1.7%. 
    But the potential effect on new and used car prices, at a
time when inventories remain historically low, combined with a
significant wage settlement, could also move the inflation dial.
    This is a worst-case scenario for the Fed. Policymakers and
market participants won't need reminding of the role supply
shocks and shortages of chips, parts and other inputs had in
driving inflation to the highest in over 40 years after the
pandemic. 
    Soaring used car prices had an outsized impact on U.S.
inflation, in particular. That dynamic has reversed over the
last year, but disinflationary base effects are fading and could
quickly flip to being inflationary in the event of a damaging
strike. 
    Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JP Morgan, is wary.
A prolonged nationwide strike could put already-low inventory
under heavy strain, posing "significant" upside risk to auto
prices. 
    "Such an outcome will present another wrinkle for the
ongoing disinflation as it would halt the recent streak of soft
readings in the CPI component for motor vehicles," he and his
team wrote on Friday.
    
    
    
    
    STEP ON THE GAS...
    The transportation group accounts for around 16% of the U.S.
Consumer Price Index, and around half of that is the new and
used motor vehicles index.
    The annual rate of used cars and trucks price inflation
reached a record high 45% in June 2021, according to one measure
from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while Cox Automotive's
Manheim index of used vehicle prices rose at a peak annual rate
of 54% in April that year.
    Both have been showing annual deflation since late last
year, contributing to the slowdown in broader consumer price
inflation across the country, but the rate of price declines has
been slowing.
    The United Auto Workers strike against the 'Detroit Three' 
automakers General Motors, Ford and Stellantis entered its fifth
day on Tuesday. It is the first time ever the union strike has
been across all three automakers simultaneously.
    Fewer than 13,000 of the UAW's 150,000-strong workforce are
involved in the strike over pay and benefits, which is currently
centered on one U.S. assembly plant at each company. 
    If no agreement is reached, that could quickly spread in
numbers and locations. Detroit's Big Three accounted for 43% of
new cars sold in the U.S. last year, according to Cox
Automotive, so the disruption is potentially huge.
    JP Morgan analysts also warn that a significant wage
settlement - the UAW is looking for a 40% increase over four
years - will present an upside risk for inflation across the
sector as some of that will be passed onto consumers.
    
    
    
    ...AND WIPE THAT TEAR AWAY
    Others are more sanguine. 
    Using the 2019 auto workers strike as a proxy, Morgan
Stanley's Ellen Zentner and team estimate that higher prices for
new vehicles could add 0.02 percentage points to monthly CPI.
UBS economists reckon new and used car prices will rise
"marginally" and that the overall impact on inflation will be
"limited."
    Fed officials will hope so. This comes just when the grind
higher in oil is starting to bite - crude futures are up 30% in
the last three months and for the first time since December the
year-on-year price change is positive. 
    That is, oil is once again inflationary, not deflationary.
    The timing could not be worse. Annual inflation has
plummeted this year and by some measures now has, or is close to
having, a "2" handle - the central bank's 2% goal is within
sight.
    The American public is getting more confident that the
inflation scare is over too. The University of Michigan's
preliminary five-year consumer inflation expectations index for
September fell to 2.7%, the lowest since April 2021 and the
one-year outlook fell to 3.1%, the lowest since March 2021.
    (The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)

 By Jamie McGeever
Keywords: USA INFLATION/AUTOS STRIKE

