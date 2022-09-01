COLUMN-August CBOT corn surge reminiscent of 2020, 2010 standouts -Braun

By Karen Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug 31 (Reuters) - August can be a tough time for Chicago corn futures to rally even when the U.S. crop is imperfect, but yield concerns have become significant enough to boost prices from what were already elevated levels.

December corn CZ2 settled at $6.70-1/2 per bushel on Wednesday, down 1% in the session but notching 8% gains for the month. A 9% rise was observed in August 2020, but it had been a decade since corn performed anywhere close to that for the month.

U.S. crop fears usually peak in June or July based on weather uncertainty, but those fears are legitimized if markets are moving higher in August, especially later in the month. However, that is easier to do from relatively low prices as in 2020 and 2010.

Those years share common ground in that they were the only two within at least the last two decades in which the U.S. government’s corn yield prediction moved lower in each of the three forecasts from September through November.

The U.S. corn crop was hurt worse than expected by very warm temperatures in the 2010 season and by a derecho and flash drought in August 2020. But the market is seemingly not letting this year’s drought- and heat-related troubles slip by.

A poll of Twitter users on Tuesday suggested the 1,720 voters predominantly like a yield around 171 bushels per acre or just below, down notably from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s August peg of 175.4. Only 7% called for yield above 174 bpa.

About 1,100 voters on Aug. 18 had suggested something closer to 174 with 28% calling for something higher than 174. The quick change in mindset is undoubtedly influenced by last week’s Pro Farmer crop tour and the firm’s corn yield forecast of 168.1 bpa, which would be the worst relative result since 2012.

COMPARING 2022

December corn gained 8% in August 2010, tied with the 2022 gains and behind 2020 with 9% and 2011 with 15%. Aside from a slight rise in August 2013, corn finished the month lower in every other year since 2010.

December corn reached its contract high of $7.79 per bushel at the end of August 2011, but September featured a 23% decline even as USDA’s September 2011 yield was sharply lower than in August after unfavorable weather hurt the crop.

This year, December corn entered August at $6.20 per bushel versus $3.27 in 2020 and $4.07 in 2010. The 8% August 2022 gains may have been made possible in part by a 13% plunge in June, the month’s largest percentage loss since 2009 and the worst for any summer month (June, July, August) since July 2014.

December corn notched contract highs in November in both 2020 and 2010, strengthening in September and October. Today, corn is nearly $1 off its May 16 high of $7.66-1/4 per bushel.

But it is also well off its U.S. growing season low of $5.61-3/4 set on July 22. If December corn does not move below this price again, it will be the first seasonal low set in July since 2007 if the season is considered as April 1 through expiry.

LESS SOYBEAN WORRY

November soybeans SX2 ended Wednesday at $14.22-1/2 per bushel, well above the July 22 seasonal low of $12.88-1/2. But that marked a 3% decline for August as worries for the U.S. soybean crop remained relatively contained despite spotty monthly rains.

The ratio of November soybeans to December corn on Wednesday finished at 2.12, the lowest, most corn-favoring for the date since 2011. That is down from 2.3 on Aug. 1.

If November soybeans stay above the July 22 low through expiration, it would be the first time since 2003 that the growing season’s low (April through expiry) was reached in July.

My recent Twitter poll for U.S. soybean yields actually suggested a potential increase in market thinking versus two weeks ago, opposite that of corn. Some 45% voted on a yield of 51 bpa or more, including 15% that still believe a record is possible. Just 31% had been in the 51-plus camp in the prior poll. USDA’s August forecast was 51.9.

Last-minute, bean-boosting rains are not in the near-term forecast, but U.S. crop conditions could support the better bean/worse corn thinking.

As of Sunday, corn at 54% good-to-excellent is 3 points lower than that for beans, only the fourth time in the last 15 years where corn was lower than beans for the week, the others being 2020, 2012 and 2011.

But soybeans at 57% good-to-excellent is nothing to brag about, sitting 4 points below the recent average for the week and just 1 point better than the same week last year.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

Graphic- CBOT November soybeans to December corn ratiohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3cCVqHl

(Writing by Karen Braun Editing by Matthew Lewis)

