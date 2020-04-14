COLUMN-As oil output deal neared, funds scaled back short bets: Kemp

By John Kemp

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Hedge funds accelerated their repurchases of petroleum short positions last week as Saudi Arabia, Russia and the United States made progress towards a production-cutting agreement.

The production accord, finalised on April 12, will reduce the volume of oversupply in the oil market and should ease some of the downward pressure on prices.

Anticipating the deal, hedge funds and other money managers were net buyers of 52 million barrels in the six major petroleum futures and options contracts in the week to April 7.

Net purchases were the largest in any week since Christmas, with managers buying back 42 million barrels of previous short positions and adding 10 million barrels of fresh longs.

Portfolio managers were net buyers of Brent (+47 million barrels), NYMEX and ICE WTI (+4 million), U.S. diesel (+3 million) and European gasoil (+3 million) but continued to sell U.S. gasoline (-5 million).

Net purchases of ICE Brent future and options were the largest in any week for seven months, since early September 2019, when expectations started mounting for a U.S.-China trade deal (https://reut.rs/2wEekJ1).

The concentration of purchases in Brent, the international crude benchmark, suggests buying was related to the expected agreement between the three largest crude producers rather than any improvement in fuel demand.

Across all six contracts, total short positions have fallen to 309 million barrels, down from a peak of 365 million on March 10.

CRISIS POINT

The oil market is likely to remain oversupplied in the near term with lockdowns introduced to control the epidemic reducing worldwide consumption by tens of millions of barrels.

Oil storage tanks are filling rapidly with crude oil and refined products, and refiners are reducing processing rates to limit the volume of unsold fuels.

But the industry's biggest producers have all been forced to begin cutting output as the political, economic and commercial pain becomes too great.

Under intense pressure from the United States, and with their economies set to shrink rapidly, Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed to end their volume war and cut output.

Both exporters were already struggling to sell into a broken market, shifting crude at increasingly steep discounts, mostly to middlemen prepared to store excess stocks.

In the United States, meanwhile, the number of rigs drilling for oil has fallen by a quarter over the last four weeks, as ultra-low prices and the need to conserve cash have forced shale firms to halt or scale back drilling programmes.

In retrospect, it is clear the industry hit a crisis point in late March, with unbearable financial pain forcing each of the three largest producers to alter course.

Sensing the crisis, hedge funds and other institutional money managers ended their short-selling cycle and started to realise profits from the earlier price slide.

Related columns:

- With oil industry in crisis, hedge funds sense turning point (Reuters, April 6)

- Hedge funds trim short positions as oil prices hit crisis point (Reuters, March 30)

- Global oil storage to fill rapidly as consumption plunges, Reuters, March 27

- Hedge funds turned bullish on oil before Saudi attacks (Reuters, Sept. 17, 2019)

(Editing by Barbara Lewis)

((john.kemp@thomsonreuters.com and on twitter @JKempEnergy))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.