Commodities

COLUMN-Amid copper market mayhem, funds head for the exit door: Andy Home

Credit: REUTERS/Nguyen Huy Kham

London copper slumped to a four-year low of $4,371 per tonne last Thursday as industrial activity across Europe and the United States went into lockdown.

    By Andy Home
    Copper and the other base metals pack traded on the London
Metal Exchange (LME) have belatedly realised that coronavirus is
no longer just a Chinese but a global story. [nL8N2BC6GD]
    LME three-month metal <CMCU3> bounced on Friday but was back
under the cosh first thing Monday morning, trading down to
$4,461 before recovering to a current $4,600 in continued
whiplash conditions. 
    Much of the selling pressure is coming out of China. The
Shanghai Futures Exchange copper contract <SCFcv1> went
limit-down on Monday, just as it had several days last week.
With trading temporarily halted to cool the market, the selling
pressure spills over to the London and CME copper markets. 
    As it does so, it is increasingly hitting a liquidity
vacuum. 
    Even before last week's price plunge, non-Chinese funds were
heading for the exit door, closing both long and short positions
on the CME copper contract <HGcv1> amid slumping open interest. 
  
    Nor is the London market immune, with stretched liquidity
forcing automated trading systems to shut up shop. 
    
    OVER AND OUT
    Funds went net short of the CME copper contract in the
closing days of January as news of the coronavirus outbreak in
the Chinese city of Wuhan first started hitting international
headlines. 
    That net short position peaked at 58,557 contracts in the
second week of February, since when it has fallen to 41,343
contracts.
    Funds have slashed outright long positions, which is hardly
surprising given both the price action and the gathering demand
shock to copper. 
    At 36,208 contracts, money manager long positioning is as
low as it's been since the middle of 2016, when copper and other
base metals were trading at cyclical lows due to a slowdown in
China. 
    Less expected, however, has been the steady reduction in
outright short positions held by fund managers since early
February. They currently stand at 77,551 contracts, down from
almost 101,000. 
    The overarching theme appears to be a steady exit of fund
money from the market both in the form of distressed long
positions and profitable short positions. 
    It's worth noting that the positioning levels in the weekly
Commitments of Traders Report (COTR) are a rear-view window,
denoting the state of play at the close of Tuesday, March 17. 
    Copper has taken another sharp leg lower since then and it's
possible funds may have renewed their appetite for betting on
lower prices.  
    However, plunging open interest on the CME copper contract 
suggests not, but rather a further exodus of managed money,
whether short or long. 
    CME total copper open interest was 215,842 contracts last
Tuesday, when the COTR report was compiled. It has since sunk to
194,153 contracts, the lowest since 2016, when base metals were
largely off the investment radar. 
    
    LIQUIDITY DRAIN
    The CME contract has a high concentration of managed money
relative to industrial user activity, most often in the guise of
automated trading systems. 
    The London market has a heavier industrial footprint but is
not immune to the whims of the money men, particularly when so
many industrial users are facing their own operational problems
and are out of the market until the storm passes. 
    Fund money seems to be more aggressively short in London
than in New York. LME broker Marex Spectron estimates the
collective bear bet on copper was equivalent to 19% of open
interest last Thursday, compared with a year-to-date peak of
21.5% on March 3. 
    But faster-moving players, such as high-frequency traders
(HFT), are struggling in the face of heightened volatility and
reduced liquidity. 
    The bid-ask spread for LME three-month copper on the
exchange's Select electronic trading platform had been
$0.50-1.00 "for ages", according to Malcolm Freeman, head of
metals brokerage Kingdom Futures. 
    The spread has drifted as wide as $3.00-5.00, "which takes
the high frequency trading systems out of the market", Freeman
wrote in a daily note last Thursday. 
    As of this morning that bid-ask spread was still as wide,
sidelining high-frequency traders who make their money from
super-fast, fractional trades, predicated on tight trading
spreads.
    The absence of HFTs exacerbates already high levels of
market volatility, which in turn encourages others to leave. 
    
    DASH FOR CASH
    The exit of fund money from the copper market is part of the
broader dash for cash playing out across financial spectrum. 
    One of the striking features of last week's market mayhem
was how even gold, the ultimate safe-haven metal, was caught up
in the selling. [nL4N2BG0AN]
    Gold pundits fret that the metal has lost some of its
historical lustre, but the simple truth is that prices have
fallen because fund money has been taken off the table, either
to shore up collapsing balance sheets or to meet margin calls in
other parts of the financial universe. 
    Copper is experiencing the same disinvestment rush, but with
one key difference. 
    The Chinese speculative community jumped on the risk-off
bandwagon only last week and is now playing catch-up, hampered
by the regular limit-down trading suspensions in Shanghai. 
    Others may have headed for the exit door, but they're still
trying to get out. 
    

