COLUMN-After historic surge, CBOT corn sets a less auspicious record -Braun

By early May, most-active CBOT corn futures Cv1 had gained more than 50% since the start of the year, easily the largest-ever rise for that period since at least 1973. The second most-impressive was the 38% rise during the same time frame in 2008.

But futures have come more than a dollar per bushel off those highs set less than three weeks ago, resulting in historically steep losses. Through Tuesday, most-active July futures CN1 had dropped 15% since May 7, when the contract topped at $7.35-1/4 per bushel.

That is the largest percentage fall in July futures during that period since at least 1973, well ahead of the prior biggest losers: 2001 and 2014 with respective declines of 8% and 7%. Through Tuesday, the 2021 record losses still hold when starting with any date between May 5 and May 13. (https://tmsnrt.rs/3ugtOuh)

Both July and new-crop December corn futures CZ1 remain at eight-year highs for the date and hedge fund managers still hold very heavy bullish bets in the yellow grain. But signs of weakness have clearly started to creep in, spooking the optimists.

The somewhat abrupt tightening of global corn supplies to multi-year highs initiated the rise in prices last year. Unexpected crop shortfalls coupled with robust demand, especially the unprecedented volumes purchased by China, have kept market action largely in the bulls’ favor.

But the early May surge may have been too much as evidenced by the record collapse in futures since then. The U.S. crop has been planted in an efficient manner, and although concerns about dryness in some areas may linger throughout the summer, many of the parched regions have received rain within the last week.

July corn plunged 5.6% on Tuesday, the largest single-day percentage fall for the most-active contract since Aug. 12, 2019.

HOW MUCH LOWER?

Purely for interest, I asked users on Twitter between Monday and Tuesday when they believe most-active corn futures will first slide below $4 per bushel. Of the 1,046 voters, some 43% believe that price level will be avoided until at least Oct. 1, 2022.

Only 13% thought a $3-handle was likely before Oct. 1, 2021. About 20% see it happening between Oct. 1, 2021, and May 1, 2022, and 23% favor May 1, 2022, to Oct. 1, 2022.

The last time most-active corn futures traded below $4 was on Nov. 4, 2020. So far in 2021, the contract has traded with a $5-handle on 69% of the days and with a $6-handle on 20% of the days, including Tuesday. (https://tmsnrt.rs/34lChli)

The last year where most-active corn traded at or above $4 per bushel for the entire time was 2013, but it has been the higher price levels that have been elusive in recent years.

Corn traded with a $5-handle on just 13% of the days in 2014, but between 2015 and 2020, the only leading numbers were $3 or $4, and that is skewed very heavily toward $3. Most-active futures held a $3-handle at some point in each session on 99% of the trading days in 2017 and 96% of them in 2018.

In 2020, 81% of the days featured a $3-handle, including the lowest most-active price since September 2009 of $3.09 per bushel on April 21. The most-active contract has avoided a $2 handle since Oct. 13, 2006.

Front-month corn futures have avoided the sub-$3 since September 2009, though they came dangerously close in April 2020 at $3.00-1/4 per bushel and in August 2016 at $3.01.

Most-active corn futures traded at $4 or above for 990 consecutive sessions between Aug. 4, 2010, and July 8, 2014. The current streak is 138 sessions.

Graphic- CBOT July corn futures percent change since May 7https://tmsnrt.rs/3ugtOuh

Graphic- Most-active CBOT corn futures price levels, 2010-2021https://tmsnrt.rs/34lChli

(Editing by Matthew Lewis)

