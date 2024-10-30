News & Insights

Columbus McKinnon Reports Strong Q2 Orders Growth

October 30, 2024 — 06:59 am EDT

The latest update is out from Columbus Mckinnon ( (CMCO) ).

Columbus McKinnon Corporation reported a robust 16% increase in orders for Q2 FY25, showcasing strong performance in precision conveyance. Despite a 6% decrease in net sales to $242.3 million due to Hurricane Helene and production transitions, the company remains optimistic about long-term growth. With strategic initiatives in place, Columbus McKinnon anticipates significant opportunities in fiscal 2025 and beyond, driven by their operational and commercial successes.

