COLUMBUS MCKINNON Earnings Results: $CMCO Reports Quarterly Earnings

COLUMBUS MCKINNON ($CMCO) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.56 per share, missing estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $234,140,000, missing estimates of $256,795,200 by $-22,655,200.

COLUMBUS MCKINNON Insider Trading Activity

COLUMBUS MCKINNON insiders have traded $CMCO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID J. WILSON (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 31,300 shares for an estimated $1,002,155 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER J STEPHENS purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $37,340

COLUMBUS MCKINNON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of COLUMBUS MCKINNON stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COLUMBUS MCKINNON Government Contracts

We have seen $2,591,415 of award payments to $CMCO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

