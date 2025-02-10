COLUMBUS MCKINNON Earnings Results: $CMCO Reports Quarterly Earnings

COLUMBUS MCKINNON ($CMCO) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.56 per share, missing estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $234,140,000, missing estimates of $256,795,200 by $-22,655,200.
COLUMBUS MCKINNON Insider Trading Activity
COLUMBUS MCKINNON insiders have traded $CMCO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID J. WILSON (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 31,300 shares for an estimated $1,002,155 and 0 sales.
- CHRISTOPHER J STEPHENS purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $37,340
COLUMBUS MCKINNON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of COLUMBUS MCKINNON stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 1,379,672 shares (-73.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $49,668,192
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 709,335 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,415,635
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 426,245 shares (+26.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,344,820
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 398,826 shares (+117.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,852,280
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC added 334,397 shares (+32.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,038,292
- NEUMEIER POMA INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC removed 232,955 shares (-53.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,386,380
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 230,770 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,307,720
COLUMBUS MCKINNON Government Contracts
We have seen $2,591,415 of award payments to $CMCO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- BUOY CHAIN: $943,804
- BUOY CHAIN AND BRIDLE: $549,085
- BUOY CHAINS: $454,521
- BUOY CHAIN: $281,546
- BUOY CHAIN: $192,621
