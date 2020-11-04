Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CMCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that CMCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.71, the dividend yield is .67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMCO was $35.71, representing a -15.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.33 and a 85.99% increase over the 52 week low of $19.20.

CMCO is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI). CMCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.73. Zacks Investment Research reports CMCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -62.14%, compared to an industry average of -21.7%.

