Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CMCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that CMCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48.68, the dividend yield is .49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMCO was $48.68, representing a -14.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.06 and a 45.31% increase over the 52 week low of $33.50.

CMCO is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and Cummins Inc. (CMI). CMCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.92. Zacks Investment Research reports CMCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 143.75%, compared to an industry average of 36.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cmco Dividend History page.

