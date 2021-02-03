Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CMCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CMCO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMCO was $46.55, representing a -0.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.77 and a 142.45% increase over the 52 week low of $19.20.

CMCO is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI). CMCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.37. Zacks Investment Research reports CMCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -60.61%, compared to an industry average of -14.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

