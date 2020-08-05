Dividends
CMCO

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CMCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CMCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.26, the dividend yield is .72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMCO was $33.26, representing a -21.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.33 and a 73.23% increase over the 52 week low of $19.20.

CMCO is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI). CMCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.59. Zacks Investment Research reports CMCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -65.65%, compared to an industry average of -27.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMCO

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular