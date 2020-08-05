Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CMCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CMCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.26, the dividend yield is .72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMCO was $33.26, representing a -21.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.33 and a 73.23% increase over the 52 week low of $19.20.

CMCO is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI). CMCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.59. Zacks Investment Research reports CMCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -65.65%, compared to an industry average of -27.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.