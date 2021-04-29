Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CMCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that CMCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.97, the dividend yield is .44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMCO was $53.97, representing a -5.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.06 and a 150.79% increase over the 52 week low of $21.52.

CMCO is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and Cummins Inc. (CMI). CMCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.37. Zacks Investment Research reports CMCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -60.07%, compared to an industry average of -9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

