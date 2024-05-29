Columbus Mckinnon Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Columbus Mckinnon Corp. (CMCO) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $11.8 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $13.9 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Columbus Mckinnon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $21.8 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $265.5 million from $253.8 million last year.

Columbus Mckinnon Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $11.8 Mln. vs. $13.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $265.5 Mln vs. $253.8 Mln last year.

