Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO) Price Target Increased by 5.75% to 46.92

The average one-year price target for Columbus Mckinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) has been revised to 46.92 / share. This is an increase of 5.75% from the prior estimate of 44.37 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 42.42 to a high of 57.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.51% from the latest reported closing price of 39.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Columbus Mckinnon. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCO is 0.18%, an increase of 9.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 36,847K shares. The put/call ratio of CMCO is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,862K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,309K shares, representing an increase of 29.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCO by 65.14% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,540K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,503K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCO by 2.59% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,323K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026K shares, representing an increase of 22.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCO by 37.44% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,248K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,224K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCO by 15.10% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 1,199K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,305K shares, representing a decrease of 8.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCO by 5.99% over the last quarter.

Columbus Mckinnon Background Information

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of motion control products and technologies, automated systems and services that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position and secure materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, actuators, rigging tools, light rail workstations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Magnetek is a brand of Columbus McKinnon Corporation.

