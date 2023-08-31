Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO) Price Target Increased by 5.24% to 51.26

The average one-year price target for Columbus Mckinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) has been revised to 51.26 / share. This is an increase of 5.24% from the prior estimate of 48.70 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 48.48 to a high of 57.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.10% from the latest reported closing price of 37.66 / share.

Columbus Mckinnon Declares $0.07 Dividend

On July 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 11, 2023 received the payment on August 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $37.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.67%, the lowest has been 0.44%, and the highest has been 1.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.46 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Columbus Mckinnon. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCO is 0.19%, an increase of 2.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 36,634K shares. The put/call ratio of CMCO is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 2,413K shares representing 8.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,862K shares, representing an increase of 22.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCO by 505.39% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,560K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,540K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCO by 14.59% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,323K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026K shares, representing an increase of 22.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCO by 37.44% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,281K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,248K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCO by 11.72% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 1,072K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,087K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCO by 32.33% over the last quarter.

Columbus Mckinnon Background Information

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of motion control products and technologies, automated systems and services that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position and secure materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, actuators, rigging tools, light rail workstations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Magnetek is a brand of Columbus McKinnon Corporation.

