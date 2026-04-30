Columbus McKinnon About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (CMCO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/1/26, Columbus McKinnon Corp. (Symbol: CMCO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.07, payable on 5/11/26. As a percentage of CMCO's recent stock price of $15.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CMCO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.86% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMCO's low point in its 52 week range is $13.31 per share, with $24.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.93.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CMCO makes up 5.37% of the Concourse Capital Focused Equity ETF (Symbol: CCFE) which is trading lower by about 1.1% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding CMCO).

In Thursday trading, Columbus McKinnon Corp. shares are currently up about 1.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.