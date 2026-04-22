Columbus Macro Builds Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Columbus Macro, LLC bought 156,770 shares of Broadstone Net Lease; estimated trade value $2.95 million (derived from quarterly average pricing)

Quarter-end position value rose by $3.47 million, reflecting both increased holdings and stock appreciation

Change represented a 0.32% increase in 13F AUM

Post-trade, Columbus Macro, LLC holds 833,131 shares valued at $15.22 million

The Broadstone Net Lease stake now represents 1.63% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than Broadstone Net Lease ›

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated April 21, 2026, Columbus Macro, LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) by 156,770 shares during the first quarter. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $3.47 million, reflecting both the additional shares and stock price movement.

What else to know

This buy brings Broadstone Net Lease to 1.63% of the fund’s 13F AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: IDEV: $19.99 million (2.1% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: HYDW: $18.20 million (1.9% of AUM)

NYSE: OKE: $17.91 million (1.9% of AUM)

NYSE: AM: $17.55 million (1.9% of AUM)

As of April 20, 2026, Broadstone Net Lease shares were priced at $20.28, up 36.1% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 0.27 percentage points.

Broadstone Net Lease reported trailing twelve months revenue of $459.14 million and net income of $99.11 million. The stock offered a 5.81% dividend yield as of April 21, 2026.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $454.14 million Net Income (TTM) $95.25 million Dividend Yield 5.81% Price (as of market close 2026-04-20) $20.28

Company Snapshot

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and managing single-tenant commercial properties under net lease structures. The company leverages disciplined credit analysis and real estate underwriting to build a diversified portfolio across several property types and industries. It owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant commercial real estate properties, including industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail assets.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. serves a broad base of commercial tenants seeking stable, long-term occupancy solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates as an internally managed REIT, generating revenue primarily through long-term net lease agreements with tenants across multiple sectors.

What this transaction means for investors

Broadstone Net Lease generates rent from long-term leases in which tenants cover most property-level costs, giving the company a steadier income stream than more operationally intensive real estate businesses. The model depends less on daily property management and more on lease duration, rent escalators, and tenants' ability to keep paying over time.

The key driver for Broadstone is the spread between property yields and the cost of capital. This spread determines growth for a net lease REIT. While lease income appears stable, higher interest rates and tighter financing can limit new acquisitions, and weaker tenant credit can reduce the reliability of cash flows that those leases are supposed to provide.

For investors, Broadstone’s performance depends as much on capital markets as on its properties. Its appeal lies in durable lease income from a diverse tenant base. However, changes in interest rates and financing conditions can significantly impact valuation and growth, even if property performance remains strong.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Oneok. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.