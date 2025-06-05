Columbus Circle Capital Corp I Announces Trading Separation of Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants Starting June 9, 2025

Columbus Circle Capital Corp I will allow separate trading of Class A shares and warrants starting June 9, 2025.

Columbus Circle Capital Corp I announced that starting June 9, 2025, investors can separately trade the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants from the units sold in its initial public offering. The Class A shares will trade under the symbol "CCCM," while the warrants will trade under "CCCMW," with undivided units continuing to trade as "CCCMU." The offering was managed by Cohen & Company Capital Markets and Clear Street LLC. The press release emphasizes that it does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit securities and includes forward-looking statements, cautioning that actual results may differ due to various factors.

Potential Positives

Holders of the units sold in the initial public offering will have the opportunity to trade the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants separately, potentially increasing liquidity for investors.

The Class A ordinary shares and warrants will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under specific symbols, which may enhance visibility and credibility with investors.

The Company, as a blank check company, is positioned to pursue a variety of business combinations, offering flexibility in investment opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights that the Company is a blank check company, which may raise concerns among investors about the uncertainties and risks associated with pursuing a business combination in an unspecified industry or geographical location.

The mention of forward-looking statements underscores the inherent risks, suggesting that actual results may diverge significantly from the Company's projections, potentially shaking investor confidence.

FAQ

What is Columbus Circle Capital Corp I's IPO date?

The IPO for Columbus Circle Capital Corp I commenced on June 9, 2025.

How can I trade Class A ordinary shares and warrants?

Holders may separately trade Class A ordinary shares and warrants starting June 9, 2025, on Nasdaq.

What symbols will the shares and warrants trade under?

Class A ordinary shares will trade under "CCCM," and warrants will trade under "CCCMW."

Will fractional warrants be issued upon unit separation?

No, only whole warrants will be traded after the separation of units.

What is the purpose of Columbus Circle Capital Corp I?

The Company is formed to effect mergers, acquisitions, or similar business combinations across industries.

New York, NY, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbus Circle Capital Corp I (Nasdaq: CCCMU) (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing June 9, 2025, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “CCCM” and “CCCMW,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “CCCMU.”





Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of Cohen & Company Inc.’s broker-dealer subsidiary, J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC, acted as the lead book-running manager for the offering. Clear Street LLC acted as joint book-runner.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Columbus Circle Capital Corp. I







The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry or geographical location.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Contact Information:







Columbus Circle Capital Corp I





Gary Quin, Chief Executive Officer







gquin@cohencm.com





