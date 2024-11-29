Columbia Works Reports Strong Nine-Month Financial Growth

Columbia Works Inc. (JP:146A) has released an update.

Columbia Works Inc. reported impressive financial growth for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales nearly doubling to ¥16,837 million and a significant rise in profits. The company also improved its equity-to-asset ratio to 27.7% from 22.3% at the end of the previous year. This robust performance has led to a forecasted increase in annual dividends, reflecting the company’s positive outlook for the full fiscal year.

