Columbia Threadneedle suspends dealing in UK fund to restore liquidity

Urvi Dugar Reuters
Investment manager Columbia Threadneedle said on Tuesday it has suspended dealing in 453 million pound ($503.51 million) CT UK Property Authorised Investment Fund and its feeder fund to restore liquidity.

Income from the fund and its feeder fund, CT UK Property Authorised Trust, will continue to be paid whilst dealing in the fund is suspended, the company said in a press release.

Columbia Threadneedle's other retail property funds remain open and are unaffected, it added.

($1 = 0.8997 pound)

