Is Columbia Sportswear's International Growth a Key Driver Now?

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM is increasingly relying on international markets to support its top-line performance as persistent headwinds weigh on its U.S. business. In the fourth quarter of 2025, robust global demand helped cushion an 8% decline in U.S. net sales, highlighting a growing divergence in regional performance.



The Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP) region remained a standout, delivering 10% constant-currency growth. China led with low double-digit gains, supported by a resilient outdoor category and localized marketing initiatives such as the Omni-Heat Infinity roadshow and targeted digital campaigns. Japan posted high single-digit growth despite softer consumer sentiment, while Korea recorded low single-digit gains. LAAP distributor markets were particularly strong, growing in the high teens, driven by a solid Spring 2026 order book and continued brand traction.



In the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, net sales increased 3% in constant currency, with distributor markets again outperforming, growing in the low teens. While warm weather weighed on seasonal demand in parts of Europe, the company continues to see meaningful long-term opportunity in the region, supported by efforts to expand brand awareness and deepen engagement with younger, active consumers.



COLM’s international strength is broad-based, spanning both wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. It reflects the effectiveness of the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s localized product and marketing strategies. Global markets are not only offsetting U.S. softness but also exhibiting relatively steadier demand trends.



Looking ahead, management indicated that international markets are expected to outpace the US, supported by advance bookings and ongoing brand momentum. While the U.S. business is anticipated to improve gradually, international regions are likely to remain a relatively stronger contributor to near-term revenue trends.

Columbia Sportswear’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

The company has gained 1.4% in the past six months against the broader Consumer Discretionary sector and the industry’s decline of 14% and 5.1%, respectively. COLM has underperformed the S&P 500 index growth of 1.8% during the same period.

COLM Stock's Past 6 Months' Performance



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Is COLM a Value Play Stock?

Columbia Sportswear currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 15.4, below the industry and the sector’s average of 17.6 and 17.22, respectively. This valuation positions the stock at a modest discount relative to both its direct peers and the broader consumer discretionary sector.

COLM P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



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Other Key Picks

Crocs, Inc. CROX designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Crocs and HEYDUDE Brands in the United States and internationally. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs’ current financial-year sales and EPS indicates a rise of 0.4% and 7%, respectively, from the year-ago number. CROX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.6%, on average.



Ralph Lauren RL designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. RL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.7%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RL’s current fiscal-year sales and EPS indicates growth of 12.4% and 31.8%, respectively, from the year-ago number.



Kontoor Brands, Inc. KTB, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, sells and licenses apparel, footwear and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler, Lee and Helly Hansen brands. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. KTB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.9%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KTB’s current financial-year sales and EPS is expected to rise 9.2% and 15.6%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures.

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Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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