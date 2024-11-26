Columbia Sportswear price target raised to $84 from $70 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Columbia Sportswear (COLM) to $84 from $70 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm raised its target on improved confidence in 2025 and beyond.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on COLM:
- Columbia Sportswear Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results
- Columbia Sportswear reports Q3 EPS $1.56, consensus $1.36
- Columbia Sportswear narrows FY24 EPS view higher to $3.70-$4.05 from $3.65-$4.05
- Columbia Sportswear board approves $600M increase to buyback authorization
- Columbia Sportswear Faces Sales Dip, Boosts Share Repurchase
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.