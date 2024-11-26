Columbia Sportswear price target raised to $84 from $70 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Columbia Sportswear (COLM) to $84 from $70 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm raised its target on improved confidence in 2025 and beyond.

