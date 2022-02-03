Columbia Sportswear Issues Outlook For FY22

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) issued an outlook for the full year 2022

Looking forward to the full year, the company now expects earnings of $5.50 to $5.80 per share and sales of $3.63 billion to $3.69 billion, representing sales growth of 16 to 18 percent compared to 2021.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $5.50 per share on revenues of $3.51 billion.

The Board of Directors also approved a 15 percent increase to the quarterly cash dividend to $0.30 per share, payable on March 21, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 11, 2022.

