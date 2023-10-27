News & Insights

Columbia Sportswear Continues To Climb

October 27, 2023 — 11:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) shares continued to gain on Friday morning trade after the company announced an increase in third-quarter net sales, compared to the prior year.

Third-quarter revenues gained 3 percent to $985.7 million from $955 million in the prior year.

For the full year 2023, the company expects net income of $275 to $290 million or earnings per share of $4.45 to $4.70.

Revenue for the period is expected to increase 0.5 to 2.0 percent to $3.48 to $3.53 billion.

Currently, shares are at $72.09, up 3 percent from the previous close of $70.37 on a volume of 672,803.

