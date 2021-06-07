Columbia Sportswear Company's (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has had a rough month with its share price down 7.5%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Specifically, we decided to study Columbia Sportswear's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Columbia Sportswear is:

8.8% = US$164m ÷ US$1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.09 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Columbia Sportswear's Earnings Growth And 8.8% ROE

On the face of it, Columbia Sportswear's ROE is not much to talk about. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 11% either. Thus, the low net income growth of 3.9% seen by Columbia Sportswear over the past five years could probably be the result of the low ROE.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 7.2% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

NasdaqGS:COLM Past Earnings Growth June 7th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Columbia Sportswear fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Columbia Sportswear Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

A low three-year median payout ratio of 25% (implying that the company retains the remaining 75% of its income) suggests that Columbia Sportswear is retaining most of its profits. However, the low earnings growth number doesn't reflect this fact. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

In addition, Columbia Sportswear has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 19% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Columbia Sportswear's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 19%, over the same period.

Summary

In total, it does look like Columbia Sportswear has some positive aspects to its business. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

