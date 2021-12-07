Columbia Sportswear Company's (NASDAQ:COLM) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 4.3% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Columbia Sportswear's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Columbia Sportswear is:

16% = US$293m ÷ US$1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.16 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Columbia Sportswear's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

At first glance, Columbia Sportswear seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 16%. This probably goes some way in explaining Columbia Sportswear's moderate 6.1% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 12% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

NasdaqGS:COLM Past Earnings Growth December 7th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Columbia Sportswear is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Columbia Sportswear Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Columbia Sportswear has a low three-year median payout ratio of 21%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 79% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Moreover, Columbia Sportswear is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 18%. Still, forecasts suggest that Columbia Sportswear's future ROE will rise to 20% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Columbia Sportswear's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.