Columbia Sportswear Company Reveals Drop In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) reported a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $95.76 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $114.03 million, or $1.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.1% to $915.62 million from $954.67 million last year.

Columbia Sportswear Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $95.76 Mln. vs. $114.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.44 vs. $1.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.24 -Revenue (Q4): $915.62 Mln vs. $954.67 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.