Columbia Sportswear Company Reveals Climb In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $102.56 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $93.34 million, or $1.55 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to $1.096 billion from $1.059 billion last year.

Columbia Sportswear Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $102.56 Mln. vs. $93.34 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.80 vs. $1.55 last year. -Revenue: $1.096 Bln vs. $1.059 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.62 to $0.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $749 to $764 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.