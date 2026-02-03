Columbia Sportswear Company Q4 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) released a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $93.16 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $102.55 million, or $1.80 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.8% to $1.07 billion from $1.09 billion last year.

Columbia Sportswear Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $93.16 Mln. vs. $102.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.73 vs. $1.80 last year. -Revenue: $1.07 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.29 To $ 0.37 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 747 M To $ 759 M

