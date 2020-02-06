Columbia Sportswear Company Q4 adjusted earnings

(RTTNews) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $114.03 million, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $113.26 million, or $1.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $954.87 million from $917.60 million last year.

Columbia Sportswear Company earnings at a glance:

-Analysts Estimate: $1.65 -Revenue (Q4): $954.87 Mln vs. $917.60 Mln last year.

