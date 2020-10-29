Columbia Sportswear Company Q3 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $62.75 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $119.26 million, or $1.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.7% to $701.09 million from $906.79 million last year.

Columbia Sportswear Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $62.75 Mln. vs. $119.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.94 vs. $1.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q3): $701.09 Mln vs. $906.79 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.07 to $1.32 Next quarter revenue guidance: $850 to $880 Mln

