Columbia Sportswear Company Q2 Income Falls, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $7.16 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $40.68 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $578.06 million from $566.37 million last year.

Columbia Sportswear Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $7.16 Mln. vs. $40.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.11 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.03 -Revenue (Q2): $578.06 Mln vs. $566.37 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.00 to $5.40 Full year revenue guidance: $3.44 to $3.50 Bln

