Columbia Sportswear Company Q1 Profit Falls, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $42.30 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $46.20 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $769.98 million from $820.59 million last year.

Columbia Sportswear Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $42.30 Mln. vs. $46.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.71 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $769.98 Mln vs. $820.59 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.46) to (-$0.26) Next quarter revenue guidance: $557 to $576 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.65 to $4.05 Full year revenue guidance: $3.35 to $3.42 Bln

