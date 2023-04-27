Columbia Sportswear Company Q1 Income Retreats, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $46.2 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $66.8 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $820.6 million from $761.5 million last year.

Columbia Sportswear Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $46.2 Mln. vs. $66.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.74 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.78 -Revenue (Q1): $820.6 Mln vs. $761.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.15 - $5.40 Full year revenue guidance: $3.57 - $3.67 bln

