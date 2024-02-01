Columbia Sportswear Company Profit Declines In Q4, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $93.34 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $125.69 million, or $2.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.4% to $1.06 billion from $1.17 billion last year.

Columbia Sportswear Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $93.34 Mln. vs. $125.69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.55 vs. $2.02 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.95 -Revenue (Q4): $1.06 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year.

