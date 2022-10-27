Columbia Sportswear Company Profit Climbs In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $111.8 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $100.6 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.7% to $955.1 million from $804.7 million last year.

Columbia Sportswear Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $111.8 Mln. vs. $100.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.80 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q3): $955.1 Mln vs. $804.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.07 - $2.47 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.14 - $1.21 bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.00 - $5.40 Full year revenue guidance: $3.44 - $3.50 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.