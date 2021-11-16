Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2021

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased COLM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that COLM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $105.79, the dividend yield is .98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COLM was $105.79, representing a -7.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $114.98 and a 34.66% increase over the 52 week low of $78.56.

COLM is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as V.F. Corporation (VFC) and Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL). COLM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.41. Zacks Investment Research reports COLM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 192.75%, compared to an industry average of 35.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the colm Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

