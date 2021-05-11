Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased COLM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that COLM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $106.38, the dividend yield is .98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COLM was $106.38, representing a -7.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $114.98 and a 86.11% increase over the 52 week low of $57.16.

COLM is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as V.F. Corporation (VFC) and Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL). COLM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.45. Zacks Investment Research reports COLM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 164.69%, compared to an industry average of 6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COLM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

