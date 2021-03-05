Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 08, 2021

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased COLM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of COLM was $98.5, representing a -12.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $112.21 and a 90.08% increase over the 52 week low of $51.82.

COLM is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) and Cintas Corporation (CTAS). COLM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.61. Zacks Investment Research reports COLM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 148.89%, compared to an industry average of -5.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COLM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

