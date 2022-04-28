Columbia Sportswear Company Bottom Line Rises In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $66.84 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $55.90 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.7% to $761.51 million from $625.61 million last year.

Columbia Sportswear Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $66.84 Mln. vs. $55.90 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.03 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q1): $761.51 Mln vs. $625.61 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.70 to $6.00 Full year revenue guidance: $3.63 - $3.69 Bln

