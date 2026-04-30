Columbia Sportswear Company Bottom Line Declines In Q1

(RTTNews) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) announced a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $34.30 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $42.24 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to $779.01 million from $778.45 million last year.

Columbia Sportswear Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $34.30 Mln. vs. $42.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.65 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $779.01 Mln vs. $778.45 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.46 To $ 0.37 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 600 M To $ 610 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.55 To $ 4.00 Full year revenue guidance: $ 3.43 B To $ 3.50 B

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