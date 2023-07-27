Columbia Sportswear (COLM) to Report Q2 Earnings: Things to Note

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM is likely to register top-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2023 earnings on Aug 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at nearly $587 million, indicating a rise of 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



The consensus estimate for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 2 cents per share, indicating an 81.8% decrease from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. This designer, marketer and distributor of outdoor, active and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.2%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line missed the consensus estimate by a margin of 15.9%.

Things to Consider

Columbia Sportswear has been committed to enhancing its global direct-to-consumer (DTC) business. In addition, the company has been benefiting from solid performance across its brands. Management remains committed to undertaking brand-enhancing and unique marketing initiatives to strengthen its position.



Columbia Sportswear has also been benefiting from its strategic priorities. To this end, the company has been undertaking demand-creation investments aimed at driving brand awareness. Such factors are most likely to have boosted the top-line results during the quarter under review. The consensus estimate for the DTC unit is currently pegged at $289.8 million, up 4.2% year over year.



In its first-quarter earnings release, management stated that it remains encouraged about its innovative products for the summer season. It has also been making marketing investments in the footwear and apparel categories. These factors are likely to have bode well for the quarter under review.



However, a rise in SG&A expenses are expected to have been a concern. Management’s guidance for the second quarter is related to the impact of economic conditions. These include inflation, supply-chain headwinds, geopolitical tensions, changing consumer behavior and increased marketplace inventories. The company had stated that the second quarter is usually the lowest-volume quarter for the company. Increased promotional activity and supply-chain hurdles are expected to have been concerns. These limitations are likely to have weighed on the company’s bottom-line performance during the quarter under review.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Columbia Sportswear this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Columbia Sportswear Company Price and EPS Surprise

Columbia Sportswear Company price-eps-surprise | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote

Columbia Sportswear has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat.



Marriott International MAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.44% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MAR is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.1 billion, suggesting 13.3% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus mark for Marriott’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.19 per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 21.7%. The consensus mark has remained unchanged in the past 30 days. MAR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8%, on average.



Boyd Gaming BYD currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.92% and a Zacks Rank of 3. BYD is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $890.7 million, suggesting 0.4% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus mark for Boyd Gaming’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.56 per share, suggesting 5.4% growth from earnings of $1.48 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has remained unchanged in the past 30 days. BYD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.7%, on average.



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.07% and a Zacks Rank of 3. LULU is likely to register top-line improvement when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon athletica’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.2 billion, calling for growth of 15.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for the quarterly earnings per share is $2.52, which suggests a 14.6% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.9%, on average.



