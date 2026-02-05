Is Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Columbia Sportswear (COLM) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Columbia Sportswear is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 256 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Columbia Sportswear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COLM's full-year earnings has moved 16.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, COLM has moved about 19.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 4.4% on average. This shows that Columbia Sportswear is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Dolby Laboratories (DLB). The stock has returned 0.4% year-to-date.

For Dolby Laboratories, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Columbia Sportswear belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.8% so far this year, meaning that COLM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Dolby Laboratories belongs to the Audio Video Production industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #27. The industry has moved -13.8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Columbia Sportswear and Dolby Laboratories as they could maintain their solid performance.

