Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Columbia Sportswear (COLM) closed at $101.12, marking a -0.1% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.95%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of outdoor gear had gained 6.17% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.1% in that time.

COLM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 30, 2019. On that day, COLM is projected to report earnings of $1.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $881.48 million, up 10.77% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.76 per share and revenue of $3.03 billion, which would represent changes of +18.7% and +8.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for COLM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. COLM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that COLM has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.26 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.01.

Also, we should mention that COLM has a PEG ratio of 1.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

