Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.60, changing hands as high as $76.82 per share. Columbia Sportswear Co. shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COLM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COLM's low point in its 52 week range is $66.01 per share, with $90.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.55.

