Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $99.95, changing hands as high as $100.97 per share. Columbia Sportswear Co. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COLM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COLM's low point in its 52 week range is $87.03 per share, with $114.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.15.

