Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Columbia Sportswear (COLM) reported revenue of $1.06 billion, down 9.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.86, compared to $2.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.00, the EPS surprise was -7.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Columbia Sportswear performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Canada : $65.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $60.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29.1%.

: $65.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $60.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29.1%. Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) : $130.70 million compared to the $121.30 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.

: $130.70 million compared to the $121.30 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year. Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- United States : $689.40 million versus $744.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.7% change.

: $689.40 million versus $744.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.7% change. Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP) : $174.70 million versus $164.60 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.

: $174.70 million versus $164.60 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change. Net sales- Wholesale : $428.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $419.17 million.

: $428.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $419.17 million. Net sales- Direct-to-consumer : $631.10 million versus $667.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $631.10 million versus $667.40 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net sales by brand- Columbia : $891.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $902.24 million.

: $891.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $902.24 million. Net sales by brand- Prana : $22.80 million versus $16.99 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $22.80 million versus $16.99 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net sales by brand- Sorel : $116.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $137.21 million.

: $116.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $137.21 million. Net sales- Apparel, Accessories and Equipment : $823.40 million compared to the $822.81 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $823.40 million compared to the $822.81 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net sales- Footwear : $236.60 million versus $263.76 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $236.60 million versus $263.76 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net sales by brand- Mountain Hardwear: $29.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $30.14 million.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

