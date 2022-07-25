Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Queued for Q2 Earnings: Things to Note

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM is likely to register top-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2022 earnings on Jul 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at nearly $592 million, indicating an increase of 4.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



However, Columbia Sportswear’s bottom line is likely to decline year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 4 cents per share, indicating a 93.4% slump from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. This designer, marketer and distributor of outdoor, active and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 169.6%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 19.8%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Price and EPS Surprise

Columbia Sportswear Company price-eps-surprise | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote

Things To Consider

Columbia Sportswear is committed to expanding and enhancing its global direct-to-consumer (DTC) business through accelerated investments. The company’s DTC e-commerce business has been seeing robust momentum, with more consumers opting to shop online. In addition, Columbia Sportswear is benefiting from solid performance across its brands. The company is committed to undertaking brand-enhancing and unique marketing initiatives to strengthen its position. The persistence of these aspects bodes well for the quarter to be reported.



Columbia Sportswear expects mid-single-digit net sales growth in the second quarter of 2022. In its last earnings call, management highlighted that its sales growth guidance considers the removal of fall 2022 shipments to Russia-based distributors and the impact of increasing COVID cases across China. The company noted that quarantines and closures in various areas in China dampened near-term consumer demand. Management envisions generating near breakeven earnings in the to-be-reported quarter, reflecting the top-line view and fixed operating costs of the business.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t predict an earnings beat for Columbia Sportswear this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Columbia Sportswear carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Some Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Steven Madden SHOO currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.74% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register bottom-line improvement when it reports second-quarter 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 59 cents suggests an improvement from 48 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Steven Madden's top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $493.4 million, which indicates an improvement of 24% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. SHOO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44%, on average.



Crocs CROX currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register bottom-line improvement when it reports second-quarter 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $2.73 suggests an improvement of 22.4% from the year-ago quarter.



Crocs' top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $950.9 million, which indicates an improvement of 48.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. CROX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.5%, on average.



Skechers SKX currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.82% and a Zacks Rank #3. SKX is anticipated to register top-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.78 billion, indicating an improvement of 7.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Skechers’ bottom line has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 55 cents per share. The consensus estimate suggests a decline of 37.5% from 88 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. SKX has delivered an earnings beat of 23.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.