Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Columbia Sportswear (COLM) reported revenue of $620.93 million, up 7.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.14, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $586.11 million, representing a surprise of +5.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +600.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Columbia Sportswear performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Canada [$M] : $27.70 million versus $33.43 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.3% change.

: $27.70 million versus $33.43 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.3% change. Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) : $100.80 million versus $65.38 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +75% change.

: $100.80 million versus $65.38 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +75% change. Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- United States : $399.10 million versus $408.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change.

: $399.10 million versus $408.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change. Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP) : $93.30 million versus $79.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.2% change.

: $93.30 million versus $79.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.2% change. Net sales- Wholesale : $328.30 million versus $298.56 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $328.30 million versus $298.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net sales- Direct-to-consumer : $292.60 million compared to the $287.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $292.60 million compared to the $287.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net sales by brand- Columbia [$M] : $537 million versus $515.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $537 million versus $515.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net sales by brand- Prana : $27.60 million compared to the $20.92 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $27.60 million compared to the $20.92 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net sales by brand- Sorel [$M] : $37.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.63 million.

: $37.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.63 million. Net sales- Apparel, Accessories and Equipment [$M] : $488.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $475.21 million.

: $488.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $475.21 million. Net sales- Footwear [$M] : $132 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $110.85 million.

: $132 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $110.85 million. Net sales by brand- Mountain Hardwear [$M]: $18.50 million versus $22.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

