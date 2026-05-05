Is Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Columbia Sportswear (COLM) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Columbia Sportswear is one of 244 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Columbia Sportswear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COLM's full-year earnings has moved 8.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that COLM has returned about 7.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 8.8%. This means that Columbia Sportswear is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.3%.

The consensus estimate for Hilton Grand Vacations' current year EPS has increased 6.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Columbia Sportswear belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 9.4% so far this year, so COLM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Hilton Grand Vacations falls under the Hotels and Motels industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #149. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.9%.

Columbia Sportswear and Hilton Grand Vacations could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.